Texas 10, Baltimore 4

September 8, 2019 4:46 pm
 
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 10 20 10 Totals 33 4 7 4
Choo rf 6 1 3 2 Alberto 3b 5 0 3 0
Odor 2b 5 2 2 1 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 5 1 2 0 Wilkerson ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Solak dh 4 1 3 4 Santander lf 4 0 0 0
Forsythe ss 5 1 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 1 1 1
Guzmán 1b 5 2 3 1 Villar 2b 2 1 0 0
DeShields cf 5 0 2 1 Stewart rf 0 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 1 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0
Trevino c 4 1 3 1 Wynns pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Hays cf 3 0 0 0
Severino c 3 0 1 2
R.Martin ss 4 0 0 1
Texas 131 103 100 10
Baltimore 010 010 002 4

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 15, Baltimore 6. 2B_Guzmán (17), Calhoun (11), Severino (13). HR_Guzmán (9), Odor (24), Núñez (29). SB_DeShields (21). SF_Trevino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W,13-8 8 6 2 2 1 3
Guerrieri 1-3 1 2 2 3 0
Farrell 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,2-8 2 6 4 4 1 2
Ynoa 2 6 2 2 1 1
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tate 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Fry 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hess 2 5 1 1 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Wojciechowski (Calhoun), Tate (Guzmán).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:20. A_16,142 (45,971).

