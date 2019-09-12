Listen Live Sports

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

September 12, 2019 12:25 am
 
1 min read
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 12 9 8 6
Wendle 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .236
Pham dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .279
Meadows lf-cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288
d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Choi 1b 2 2 2 4 3 0 .259
Duffy 3b 1 0 1 2 2 0 .230
1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson 3b-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Wong rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Heredia cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .227
a-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Brosseau lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Adames ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .249
b-Lowe ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 10 9 3 7
Choo dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .263
Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .274
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Solak 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .347
Santana cf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .283
Odor 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .203
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .214
Trevino c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .254
Tampa Bay 250 100 001_9 12 1
Texas 700 000 30x_10 10 0

a-flied out for Heredia in the 8th. b-singled for Adames in the 8th.

1-ran for Duffy in the 7th.

E_Duffy (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4. 2B_Pham (30), Heredia (13), Adames (23), Wendle (13), Solak (4), Guzmán (18). HR_Choi (15), off Méndez; Choi (15), off Leclerc; Odor (25), off Anderson. RBIs_Pham (62), Duffy 2 (10), Adames (44), Wendle (15), Choi 4 (54), Calhoun (42), Mazara (64), Santana 2 (67), Trevino (8), Andrus (64), Odor 3 (78). CS_Duffy (1), Heredia (2). SF_Duffy.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Wong 2, Meadows); Texas 3 (Calhoun, Odor, Andrus). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Texas 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Choo.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kittredge 0 3 3 3 0 0 20 4.83
Beeks 2-3 3 4 2 2 1 38 4.47
Pruitt 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 60 4.11
Drake, H, 9 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 3.74
Roe, H, 25 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.94
Poche, L, 4-5, H, 15 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 26 4.80
Anderson, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.17
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado 1 2-3 6 6 6 2 1 47 5.78
Méndez 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 32 4.91
Kelley 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.22
Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 4.92
Gibaut, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 1 28 0.87
Vólquez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 6.17
Leclerc, S, 12-16 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.16

Kittredge pitched to 3 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 2-2, Pruitt 2-0, Roe 1-0, Anderson 2-2, Méndez 2-2, Martin 2-1. HBP_Kelley (d’Arnaud). WP_Gibaut.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:09. A_19,746 (49,115).

