Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|8
|6
|
|Wendle 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Meadows lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|.259
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.230
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robertson 3b-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Wong rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Brosseau lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|b-Lowe ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|9
|3
|7
|
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Solak 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Santana cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.283
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|250
|100
|001_9
|12
|1
|Texas
|700
|000
|30x_10
|10
|0
a-flied out for Heredia in the 8th. b-singled for Adames in the 8th.
1-ran for Duffy in the 7th.
E_Duffy (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4. 2B_Pham (30), Heredia (13), Adames (23), Wendle (13), Solak (4), Guzmán (18). HR_Choi (15), off Méndez; Choi (15), off Leclerc; Odor (25), off Anderson. RBIs_Pham (62), Duffy 2 (10), Adames (44), Wendle (15), Choi 4 (54), Calhoun (42), Mazara (64), Santana 2 (67), Trevino (8), Andrus (64), Odor 3 (78). CS_Duffy (1), Heredia (2). SF_Duffy.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Wong 2, Meadows); Texas 3 (Calhoun, Odor, Andrus). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Texas 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Choo.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|4.83
|Beeks
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|38
|4.47
|Pruitt
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|4.11
|Drake, H, 9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.74
|Roe, H, 25
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.94
|Poche, L, 4-5, H, 15
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|4.80
|Anderson, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.17
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|47
|5.78
|Méndez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|32
|4.91
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.22
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.92
|Gibaut, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|0.87
|Vólquez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.17
|Leclerc, S, 12-16
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.16
Kittredge pitched to 3 batters in the 0th
Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 2-2, Pruitt 2-0, Roe 1-0, Anderson 2-2, Méndez 2-2, Martin 2-1. HBP_Kelley (d’Arnaud). WP_Gibaut.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:09. A_19,746 (49,115).
