Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

September 12, 2019 12:25 am
 
Tampa Bay Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 9 12 9 Totals 35 10 10 9
Wendle 2b 5 2 2 1 Choo dh 5 1 1 0
Pham dh 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1
Meadows lf-cf 5 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1
d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1
Choi 1b 2 2 2 4 Solak 3b 3 2 2 0
Duffy 3b 1 0 1 2 Santana cf 3 2 1 2
1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 3
Robertson 3b-ss 1 0 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 0
Wong rf 5 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 1
Heredia cf 2 1 1 0
a-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Brosseau lf 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 1
b-Lowe ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 250 100 001 9
Texas 700 000 30x 10

E_Duffy (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4. 2B_Pham (30), Heredia (13), Adames (23), Wendle (13), Solak (4), Guzmán (18). HR_Choi 2 (15), Odor (25). SF_Duffy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 0 3 3 3 0 0
Beeks 2-3 3 4 2 2 1
Pruitt 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Drake, H, 9 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Roe, H, 25 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Poche, L, 4-5, H, 15 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Anderson, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Jurado 1 2-3 6 6 6 2 1
Méndez 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Kelley 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Gibaut, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 1
Vólquez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Leclerc, S, 12-16 1 2 1 1 0 2

Kittredge pitched to 3 batters in the 1st.

HBP_Kelley (d’Arnaud). WP_Gibaut.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:09. A_19,746 (49,115).

