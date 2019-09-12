Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|9
|
|Wendle 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Meadows lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|2
|4
|
|Solak 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Santana cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Robertson 3b-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wong rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brosseau lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Lowe ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|250
|100
|001
|—
|9
|Texas
|700
|000
|30x
|—
|10
E_Duffy (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4. 2B_Pham (30), Heredia (13), Adames (23), Wendle (13), Solak (4), Guzmán (18). HR_Choi 2 (15), Odor (25). SF_Duffy (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kittredge
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Beeks
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pruitt
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake, H, 9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe, H, 25
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche, L, 4-5, H, 15
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Anderson, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jurado
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Méndez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gibaut, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Vólquez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leclerc, S, 12-16
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Kittredge pitched to 3 batters in the 1st.
HBP_Kelley (d’Arnaud). WP_Gibaut.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:09. A_19,746 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.