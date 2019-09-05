Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 2 6 Choo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Heineman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Solak dh 3 2 1 2 1 1 .321 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .228 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 10 1 3 3 Alberto 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .321 Mancini rf-1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .278 Santander lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Núñez 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .248 2-Stewart pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Trumbo dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .375 1-Williams pr-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254 b-Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214 c-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 R.Martin ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .198 a-Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .235

Texas 000 000 201_3 5 2 Baltimore 000 001 000_1 10 2

a-pinch hit for R.Martin in the 7th. b-struck out for Severino in the 9th. c-flied out for Wilkerson in the 9th.

1-ran for Trumbo in the 7th. 2-ran for Núñez in the 8th.

E_Allard (2), Clase (1), Severino (8), Stewart (2). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Forsythe (17), Mancini (31), Trumbo (3), Williams (1). HR_Solak (2), off Means. RBIs_Solak 2 (7), Forsythe (39), Núñez (80). SF_Núñez.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus, Trevino); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Alberto 3). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 13.

Runners moved up_Santander 2. GIDP_Wilkerson, Trumbo.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe; Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard, W, 4-0 6 1-3 8 1 1 2 2 89 3.78 Clase, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.07 Montero, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.14 Leclerc, S, 10-14 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.22

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 10-10 6 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 90 3.50 Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.39 Bleier 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 8 6.28 Kline 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 7.29

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-0, Castro 1-0, Kline 2-1. HBP_Bleier (Odor), Kline (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:35. A_8,209 (45,971).

