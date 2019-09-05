Texas 3, Baltimore 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|6
|
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Heineman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Solak dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.321
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|10
|1
|3
|3
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Mancini rf-1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Santander lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|2-Stewart pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|1-Williams pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|b-Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|c-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|R.Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|a-Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Texas
|000
|000
|201_3
|5
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000_1
|10
|2
a-pinch hit for R.Martin in the 7th. b-struck out for Severino in the 9th. c-flied out for Wilkerson in the 9th.
1-ran for Trumbo in the 7th. 2-ran for Núñez in the 8th.
E_Allard (2), Clase (1), Severino (8), Stewart (2). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Forsythe (17), Mancini (31), Trumbo (3), Williams (1). HR_Solak (2), off Means. RBIs_Solak 2 (7), Forsythe (39), Núñez (80). SF_Núñez.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus, Trevino); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Alberto 3). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 13.
Runners moved up_Santander 2. GIDP_Wilkerson, Trumbo.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe; Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Forsythe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, W, 4-0
|6
|1-3
|8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|89
|3.78
|Clase, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.07
|Montero, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.14
|Leclerc, S, 10-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.22
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 10-10
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|90
|3.50
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.39
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|6.28
|Kline
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.29
Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-0, Castro 1-0, Kline 2-1. HBP_Bleier (Odor), Kline (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:35. A_8,209 (45,971).
