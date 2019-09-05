Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

September 5, 2019 9:55 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 2 6
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Heineman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Solak dh 3 2 1 2 1 1 .321
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .228
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 10 1 3 3
Alberto 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Mancini rf-1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .278
Santander lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Núñez 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .248
2-Stewart pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Trumbo dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .375
1-Williams pr-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254
b-Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214
c-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
R.Martin ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .198
a-Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Texas 000 000 201_3 5 2
Baltimore 000 001 000_1 10 2

a-pinch hit for R.Martin in the 7th. b-struck out for Severino in the 9th. c-flied out for Wilkerson in the 9th.

1-ran for Trumbo in the 7th. 2-ran for Núñez in the 8th.

E_Allard (2), Clase (1), Severino (8), Stewart (2). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Forsythe (17), Mancini (31), Trumbo (3), Williams (1). HR_Solak (2), off Means. RBIs_Solak 2 (7), Forsythe (39), Núñez (80). SF_Núñez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus, Trevino); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Alberto 3). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 13.

Runners moved up_Santander 2. GIDP_Wilkerson, Trumbo.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe; Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard, W, 4-0 6 1-3 8 1 1 2 2 89 3.78
Clase, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.07
Montero, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.14
Leclerc, S, 10-14 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.22
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 10-10 6 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 90 3.50
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.39
Bleier 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 8 6.28
Kline 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 7.29

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-0, Castro 1-0, Kline 2-1. HBP_Bleier (Odor), Kline (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:35. A_8,209 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot