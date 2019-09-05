Listen Live Sports

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

September 5, 2019 9:55 pm
 
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 33 1 10 1
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 Alberto 3b-2b 5 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Mancini rf-1b 4 1 3 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Santander lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Heineman lf 0 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 1 1
Solak dh 3 2 1 2 Stewart pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 1 Trumbo dh 3 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 Williams pr-dh 1 0 1 0
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Severino c 2 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Sisco ph 1 0 0 0
Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0
Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
R.Martin ss 2 0 1 0
Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 201 3
Baltimore 000 001 000 1

E_Allard (2), Clase (1), Severino (8), Stewart (2). DP_Texas 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Forsythe (17), Mancini (31), Trumbo (3), Williams (1). HR_Solak (2). SF_Núñez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard W,4-0 6 1-3 8 1 1 2 2
Clase H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Montero H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Leclerc S,10-14 1 1 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Means L,10-10 6 2-3 4 2 2 0 4
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Bleier 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Kline 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Bleier (Odor), Kline (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:35. A_8,209 (45,971).

