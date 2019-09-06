Texas 7, Baltimore 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|4
|8
|
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Calhoun lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.269
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Santana 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Odor dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Heineman cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Trevino c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|3
|2
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Wilkerson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Williams cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Trumbo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|R.Martin ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Texas
|103
|000
|300_7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|130
|020
|000_6
|10
|0
a-flied out for R.Martin in the 7th. b-flied out for Severino in the 8th.
1-ran for Núñez in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Choo (29), Heineman (5), Odor (25), Alberto (21). HR_Calhoun 2 (18), off Bundy; Mancini (30), off Burke; R.Martin (5), off Burke; Santander (18), off Burke. RBIs_Calhoun 4 (40), Choo (51), Andrus 2 (63), Mancini (77), R.Martin 3 (18), Santander 2 (50). CS_Andrus (7), Heineman (2). S_Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Guzmán, Solak); Baltimore 3 (Trumbo, Santander). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Heineman. GIDP_Heineman, Santana, Santander.
DP_Texas 1 (Solak, Andrus, Guzmán); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Mancini; Villar, R.Martin, Mancini; Severino, R.Martin, Severino).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burke
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|75
|3.52
|B.Martin W,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.07
|Clase H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.87
|Montero H,6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.05
|Leclerc S,11-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.15
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|95
|5.06
|Fry L,1-8
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|13
|5.08
|Armstrong BS,4-6
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|4.70
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.91
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.84
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Armstrong 3-2, Scott 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:03. A_10,596 (45,971).
