Texas 7, Baltimore 6

September 6, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 7 4 8
Choo rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .263
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Andrus ss 5 0 2 2 0 0 .276
Calhoun lf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .269
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Santana 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Odor dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .197
Heineman cf-rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .200
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .202
Trevino c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .238
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 3 2
Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .321
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .277
Santander rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .290
Núñez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .251
Wilkerson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Williams cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Severino c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Stewart lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .232
R.Martin ss 2 1 1 3 0 0 .200
Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Texas 103 000 300_7 12 0
Baltimore 130 020 000_6 10 0

a-flied out for R.Martin in the 7th. b-flied out for Severino in the 8th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Choo (29), Heineman (5), Odor (25), Alberto (21). HR_Calhoun 2 (18), off Bundy; Mancini (30), off Burke; R.Martin (5), off Burke; Santander (18), off Burke. RBIs_Calhoun 4 (40), Choo (51), Andrus 2 (63), Mancini (77), R.Martin 3 (18), Santander 2 (50). CS_Andrus (7), Heineman (2). S_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Guzmán, Solak); Baltimore 3 (Trumbo, Santander). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Heineman. GIDP_Heineman, Santana, Santander.

DP_Texas 1 (Solak, Andrus, Guzmán); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Mancini; Villar, R.Martin, Mancini; Severino, R.Martin, Severino).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burke 5 6 6 6 2 1 75 3.52
B.Martin W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.07
Clase H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.87
Montero H,6 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.05
Leclerc S,11-15 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.15
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 6 8 5 5 1 4 95 5.06
Fry L,1-8 0 1 2 2 2 0 13 5.08
Armstrong BS,4-6 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 31 4.70
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.91
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.84

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Armstrong 3-2, Scott 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_10,596 (45,971).

