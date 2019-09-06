Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

September 6, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 12 7 Totals 35 6 10 6
Choo rf 5 1 2 1 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 5 0 2 2 Santander rf 5 1 1 2
Calhoun lf 5 2 2 4 Núñez dh 4 0 2 0
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Santana 3b 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
Odor dh 4 0 2 0 Williams cf 4 0 1 0
Heineman cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Severino c 3 1 1 0
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 2 1 0 Wynns c 0 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 1 1 0
R.Martin ss 2 1 1 3
Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Texas 103 000 300 7
Baltimore 130 020 000 6

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Choo (29), Heineman (5), Odor (25), Alberto (21). HR_Calhoun 2 (18), Mancini (30), R.Martin (5), Santander (18). S_Alberto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Burke 5 6 6 6 2 1
B.Martin W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clase H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero H,6 1 2 0 0 0 0
Leclerc S,11-15 1 1 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Bundy 6 8 5 5 1 4
Fry L,1-8 0 1 2 2 2 0
Armstrong BS,4-6 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 2

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

Advertisement

T_3:03. A_10,596 (45,971).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'