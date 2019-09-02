Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|3
|9
|
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Santana 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.195
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Texas
|100
|010
|041_7
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
E_Voit (7). LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Choo (28), Sánchez (11), Voit (17). HR_Trevino (2), off Tanaka; DeShields (4), off Cortes Jr.; Choo (21), off Lyons. RBIs_Mazara (63), Trevino (6), Guzmán (30), DeShields 3 (29), Choo (50). SF_Mazara.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Mazara); New York 5 (Ford, Wade, Judge). RISP_Texas 3 for 7; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu. LIDP_Mazara. GIDP_DeShields, Frazier.
DP_Texas 1 (Santana, Odor, Guzmán); New York 2 (Torres, Wade, Voit; Voit).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 12-8
|7
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|111
|3.12
|Kelley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.17
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.21
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 10-8
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|103
|4.42
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|35
|5.03
|Lyons
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:04. A_40,015 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.