Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 12 7 3 9 Choo dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .264 Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .278 Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268 Santana 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .193 Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .195 DeShields cf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250 Trevino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 1 7 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .332 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .284 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233 Ford dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Tauchman cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Wade 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217

Texas 100 010 041_7 12 0 New York 000 000 000_0 6 1

E_Voit (7). LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Choo (28), Sánchez (11), Voit (17). HR_Trevino (2), off Tanaka; DeShields (4), off Cortes Jr.; Choo (21), off Lyons. RBIs_Mazara (63), Trevino (6), Guzmán (30), DeShields 3 (29), Choo (50). SF_Mazara.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Mazara); New York 5 (Ford, Wade, Judge). RISP_Texas 3 for 7; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. LIDP_Mazara. GIDP_DeShields, Frazier.

DP_Texas 1 (Santana, Odor, Guzmán); New York 2 (Torres, Wade, Voit; Voit).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 12-8 7 1-3 5 0 0 1 5 111 3.12 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.17 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.21

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, L, 10-8 6 7 2 2 2 5 103 4.42 Cortes Jr. 2 3 4 4 1 3 35 5.03 Lyons 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:04. A_40,015 (47,309).

