The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

September 2, 2019 7:12 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 12 7 3 9
Choo dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .264
Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .278
Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268
Santana 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .193
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .195
DeShields cf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Trevino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 1 7
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .332
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .284
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Ford dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Tauchman cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Wade 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Texas 100 010 041_7 12 0
New York 000 000 000_0 6 1

E_Voit (7). LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Choo (28), Sánchez (11), Voit (17). HR_Trevino (2), off Tanaka; DeShields (4), off Cortes Jr.; Choo (21), off Lyons. RBIs_Mazara (63), Trevino (6), Guzmán (30), DeShields 3 (29), Choo (50). SF_Mazara.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Mazara); New York 5 (Ford, Wade, Judge). RISP_Texas 3 for 7; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. LIDP_Mazara. GIDP_DeShields, Frazier.

DP_Texas 1 (Santana, Odor, Guzmán); New York 2 (Torres, Wade, Voit; Voit).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 12-8 7 1-3 5 0 0 1 5 111 3.12
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.17
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.21
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 10-8 6 7 2 2 2 5 103 4.42
Cortes Jr. 2 3 4 4 1 3 35 5.03
Lyons 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:04. A_40,015 (47,309).

