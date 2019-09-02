Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

September 2, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 12 7 Totals 32 0 6 0
Choo dh 5 1 2 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0
Santana 3b 4 0 2 0 Ford dh 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1 Tauchman cf 3 0 2 0
DeShields cf 4 1 1 3 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 1 1 1 Wade 2b 3 0 1 0
Texas 100 010 041 7
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Voit (7). DP_Texas 1, New York 2. LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Choo (28), Sánchez (11), Voit (17). HR_Trevino (2), DeShields (4), Choo (21). SF_Mazara (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor, W, 12-8 7 1-3 5 0 0 1 5
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Tanaka, L, 10-8 6 7 2 2 2 5
Cortes Jr. 2 3 4 4 1 3
Lyons 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:04. A_40,015 (47,309).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations