Texas 8, Oakland 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|1
|8
|
|Choo dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Santana 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Calhoun lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|1
|15
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.338
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Texas
|401
|210
|000_8
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|110
|001_3
|11
|0
LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Guzmán (20), Canha (16), Profar (23), Semien 2 (42), Chapman (36), Davis (11), Grossman (21). HR_Choo (23), off Roark; Calhoun 2 (20), off Roark; Andrus (12), off Roark; Mazara (19), off Buchter. RBIs_Choo 2 (59), Calhoun 2 (44), Andrus 2 (70), Santana (73), Mazara (66), Profar (67), Olson (88), Semien (91). SB_Choo (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Oakland 8 (Olson 3, Murphy, Brown, Profar). RISP_Texas 2 for 4; Oakland 3 for 15.
GIDP_Choo, Murphy.
DP_Texas 1 (Santana, Odor, Guzmán); Oakland 1 (Profar, Chapman, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 15-11
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|12
|111
|3.76
|Vólquez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.02
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.66
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.67
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.11
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 4-2
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|51
|4.50
|Puk
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|3.48
|Buchter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.07
|Bassitt
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|43
|3.84
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored_Vólquez 1-0. HBP_Lynn (Murphy), Bassitt (Choo). WP_Lynn, Puk.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:15. A_38,453 (46,765).
