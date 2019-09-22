Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 8, Oakland 3

September 22, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 8 1 8
Choo dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .266
Santana 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Calhoun lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .269
Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .268
Odor 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .202
Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270
Guzmán 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .219
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 11 3 1 15
Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .287
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .246
Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .268
Canha cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277
Brown lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .338
Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217
Profar 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .215
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243
Texas 401 210 000_8 11 0
Oakland 000 110 001_3 11 0

LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Guzmán (20), Canha (16), Profar (23), Semien 2 (42), Chapman (36), Davis (11), Grossman (21). HR_Choo (23), off Roark; Calhoun 2 (20), off Roark; Andrus (12), off Roark; Mazara (19), off Buchter. RBIs_Choo 2 (59), Calhoun 2 (44), Andrus 2 (70), Santana (73), Mazara (66), Profar (67), Olson (88), Semien (91). SB_Choo (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Oakland 8 (Olson 3, Murphy, Brown, Profar). RISP_Texas 2 for 4; Oakland 3 for 15.

Advertisement

GIDP_Choo, Murphy.

DP_Texas 1 (Santana, Odor, Guzmán); Oakland 1 (Profar, Chapman, Olson).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 15-11 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 12 111 3.76
Vólquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.02
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.66
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.67
Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.11
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 4-2 3 6 5 5 1 1 51 4.50
Puk 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 3.48
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.07
Bassitt 3 1 0 0 0 5 43 3.84
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.64

Inherited runners-scored_Vólquez 1-0. HBP_Lynn (Murphy), Bassitt (Choo). WP_Lynn, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:15. A_38,453 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress