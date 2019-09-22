Texas 8, Oakland 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 1 8 Choo dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .266 Santana 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Calhoun lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .269 Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .268 Odor 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .202 Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270 Guzmán 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .219 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 11 3 1 15 Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .287 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .268 Canha cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277 Brown lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .338 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Profar 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .215 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243

Texas 401 210 000_8 11 0 Oakland 000 110 001_3 11 0

LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Guzmán (20), Canha (16), Profar (23), Semien 2 (42), Chapman (36), Davis (11), Grossman (21). HR_Choo (23), off Roark; Calhoun 2 (20), off Roark; Andrus (12), off Roark; Mazara (19), off Buchter. RBIs_Choo 2 (59), Calhoun 2 (44), Andrus 2 (70), Santana (73), Mazara (66), Profar (67), Olson (88), Semien (91). SB_Choo (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Oakland 8 (Olson 3, Murphy, Brown, Profar). RISP_Texas 2 for 4; Oakland 3 for 15.

GIDP_Choo, Murphy.

DP_Texas 1 (Santana, Odor, Guzmán); Oakland 1 (Profar, Chapman, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 15-11 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 12 111 3.76 Vólquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.02 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.66 Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.67 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.11

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 4-2 3 6 5 5 1 1 51 4.50 Puk 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 3.48 Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.07 Bassitt 3 1 0 0 0 5 43 3.84 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.64

Inherited runners-scored_Vólquez 1-0. HBP_Lynn (Murphy), Bassitt (Choo). WP_Lynn, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:15. A_38,453 (46,765).

