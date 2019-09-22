Listen Live Sports

Texas 8, Oakland 3

September 22, 2019 7:33 pm
 
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 37 3 11 3
Choo dh 4 2 2 2 Semien ss 5 1 2 1
Santana 3b 5 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 5 2 2 2 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1
Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 Canha cf 4 1 2 0
Odor 2b 4 1 0 0 Brown lf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 Davis dh 4 0 1 0
Guzmán 1b 4 1 3 0 Profar 2b 4 0 3 1
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Grossman rf 4 1 1 0
Texas 401 210 000 8
Oakland 000 110 001 3

DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Guzmán (20), Canha (16), Profar (23), Semien 2 (42), Chapman (36), Davis (11), Grossman (21). HR_Choo (23), Calhoun 2 (20), Andrus (12), Mazara (19). SB_Choo (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn W,15-11 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 12
Vólquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1
Oakland
Roark L,4-2 3 6 5 5 1 1
Puk 1 3 2 2 0 1
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bassitt 3 1 0 0 0 5
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Lynn (Murphy), Bassitt (Choo). WP_Lynn, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:15. A_38,453 (46,765).

