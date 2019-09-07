Listen Live Sports

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

September 7, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 12 7 Totals 34 4 6 3
Choo rf 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 5 1 1 0
Heineman rf 0 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 Santander rf 5 1 1 1
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 0
Solak dh 4 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Santana 3b 5 1 2 2 Williams cf 1 0 0 1
Odor 2b 4 2 3 3 Hays ph-cf 2 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 1 2 1 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 1
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 0 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 1 Sisco c 2 0 0 0
Núñez ph 0 0 0 0
Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Texas 601 002 000 9
Baltimore 300 100 000 4

E_Santana (12), Mathis (5), Brooks (0), Williams (0), Smith Jr. (4). DP_Texas 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (25), Mathis (8), Ruiz (10). HR_Odor (22), Ruiz (9). SF_Williams (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hernández 2 2-3 2 3 1 2 3
Méndez W,1-0 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 6
Springs 1 1 0 0 2 1
Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Brooks L,2-4 2 2-3 6 7 6 1 3
Shepherd 3 3 2 2 0 3
Eades 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kline 1 1 0 0 0 0

Shepherd pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).

