Texas 9, Baltimore 4

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heineman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Williams cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Hays ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Núñez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|601
|002
|000
|—
|9
|Baltimore
|300
|100
|000
|—
|4
E_Santana (12), Mathis (5), Brooks (0), Williams (0), Smith Jr. (4). DP_Texas 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (25), Mathis (8), Ruiz (10). HR_Odor (22), Ruiz (9). SF_Williams (0).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Méndez W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sampson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vólquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brooks L,2-4
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|6
|1
|3
|Shepherd
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Eades
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kline
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shepherd pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).
