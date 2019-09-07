Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

September 7, 2019 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 12 7 1 9
Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Heineman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Solak dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Santana 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .284
Odor 2b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .197
DeShields cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .243
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .202
Mathis c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .159
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 6 3 4 13
Villar ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .277
Santander rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .290
Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Williams cf 1 0 0 1 0 1 .308
a-Hays ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .234
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175
Sisco c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220
b-Núñez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Texas 601 002 000_9 12 2
Baltimore 300 100 000_4 6 3

a-struck out for Williams in the 6th. b-walked for Sisco in the 6th.

E_Santana (12), Mathis (5), Brooks (0), Williams (0), Smith Jr. (4). LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (25), Mathis (8), Ruiz (10). HR_Odor (22), off Brooks; Ruiz (9), off Méndez. RBIs_Santana 2 (63), Odor 3 (71), DeShields (29), Mathis (11), Santander (50), Williams (0), Ruiz (37). SF_Williams.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Guzmán, Andrus, DeShields); Baltimore 5 (Ruiz, Williams, Villar, Santander). RISP_Texas 5 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.

GIDP_Andrus, Santana.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis; Alberto, Villar, Davis).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández 2 2-3 2 3 1 2 3 60 1.59
Méndez, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 6 38 3.86
Springs 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 5.93
Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.85
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.17
Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 7.45
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, L, 2-4 2 2-3 6 7 6 1 3 61 6.75
Shepherd 3 3 2 2 0 3 38 2.25
Eades 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 8.84
Kline 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 7.29

Inherited runners-scored_Méndez 2-0, Shepherd 1-0, Eades 1-0. HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US