Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 12 7 1 9 Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Heineman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Solak dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Santana 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .284 Odor 2b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .197 DeShields cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .243 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .202 Mathis c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .159

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 3 4 13 Villar ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .277 Santander rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .290 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Williams cf 1 0 0 1 0 1 .308 a-Hays ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .234 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220 b-Núñez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Texas 601 002 000_9 12 2 Baltimore 300 100 000_4 6 3

a-struck out for Williams in the 6th. b-walked for Sisco in the 6th.

E_Santana (12), Mathis (5), Brooks (0), Williams (0), Smith Jr. (4). LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (25), Mathis (8), Ruiz (10). HR_Odor (22), off Brooks; Ruiz (9), off Méndez. RBIs_Santana 2 (63), Odor 3 (71), DeShields (29), Mathis (11), Santander (50), Williams (0), Ruiz (37). SF_Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Guzmán, Andrus, DeShields); Baltimore 5 (Ruiz, Williams, Villar, Santander). RISP_Texas 5 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.

GIDP_Andrus, Santana.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis; Alberto, Villar, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 2 2-3 2 3 1 2 3 60 1.59 Méndez, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 6 38 3.86 Springs 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 5.93 Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.85 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.17 Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 7.45

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 2-4 2 2-3 6 7 6 1 3 61 6.75 Shepherd 3 3 2 2 0 3 38 2.25 Eades 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 0.00 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 8.84 Kline 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 7.29

Inherited runners-scored_Méndez 2-0, Shepherd 1-0, Eades 1-0. HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).

