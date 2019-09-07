Texas 9, Baltimore 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|7
|1
|9
|
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Heineman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Santana 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.197
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.159
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|4
|13
|
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Williams cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|a-Hays ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|b-Núñez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Texas
|601
|002
|000_9
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|300
|100
|000_4
|6
|3
a-struck out for Williams in the 6th. b-walked for Sisco in the 6th.
E_Santana (12), Mathis (5), Brooks (0), Williams (0), Smith Jr. (4). LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (25), Mathis (8), Ruiz (10). HR_Odor (22), off Brooks; Ruiz (9), off Méndez. RBIs_Santana 2 (63), Odor 3 (71), DeShields (29), Mathis (11), Santander (50), Williams (0), Ruiz (37). SF_Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Guzmán, Andrus, DeShields); Baltimore 5 (Ruiz, Williams, Villar, Santander). RISP_Texas 5 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.
GIDP_Andrus, Santana.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis; Alberto, Villar, Davis).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|60
|1.59
|Méndez, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|38
|3.86
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|5.93
|Sampson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.85
|Kelley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.17
|Vólquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.45
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|6
|1
|3
|61
|6.75
|Shepherd
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|38
|2.25
|Eades
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|8.84
|Kline
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.29
Inherited runners-scored_Méndez 2-0, Shepherd 1-0, Eades 1-0. HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.