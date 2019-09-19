Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas and Oklahoma State duel for early Big 12 lead

September 19, 2019 2:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 12 Texas (2-1), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Texas by 5 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 24-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Advertisement

The first conference game means the winner emerges as a favorite to reach the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys could open some eyes nationally with a win behind a confident freshman quarterback. A second early loss would likely doom any hopes Texas has of staying in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard vs. Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai. Hubbard is the nation’s leading rusher with an impressive combination of speed and power. Ossai is emerging as Texas’ top defensive playmaker, but he’s nursing a sore shoulder after an injury against Rice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders, a Texas native, will be facing a rowdy sellout crowd in his first Big 12 road contest against the No. 12 team in the country. No pressure at all.

Texas: Sophomore cornerbacks Kobe Boyce and Jalen Green got shredded by LSU two weeks ago and will be pressed to keep up with OSU’s outstanding wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who has six receiving touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Oklahoma State has dominated the rivalry of late, going 7-2 since 2010. That includes five straight wins in Austin … Texas kicker Cameron Dicker’s 57-yard field goal last week was the longest by the Longhorns since 1985 … Hubbard has two 200-yard games this season … Texas has five touchdown drives of 10 plays or longer this season, with three against Rice last week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year