Texas says temperatures just fine in its visitor locker room

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The visitor’s locker room at the University of Texas appears almost perfect for serving a nice glass of wine. It may be a tad stuffy for a nap.

Texas officials this week produced a chart of temperatures for the room during last Saturday’s game when LSU beat the Longhorns 45-38.

According to Texas, the temp hovered from 68 degrees, at the top of the perfect range for a glass of red wine, to 75 degrees, above the optimal spectrum for a good night’s sleep.

Texas compiled the list after LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers had been warned the air conditioning might not be on and brought their own to keep things cool on a night when the kickoff temperature was nearly 100.

Advertisement

Texas officials say the air conditioning in the locker room works fine. The teams play again in September 2020 in Baton Rouge.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.