The AP Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Clemson (1-0) beat Georgia Tech 52-14, Thursday. Next: vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (1-0) beat Duke 42-3. Next: vs. New Mexico State, Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (1-0) beat Vanderbilt 30-6. Next: vs. Murray State, Saturday.

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Houston 49-31, Sunday. Next: vs. South Dakota, Saturday.

Advertisement

No. 5 Ohio State (1-0) beat FAU 45-21. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 6 LSU (1-0) beat Georgia Southern 55-3. Next: at No. 10 Texas, Saturday.

No. 7 Michigan (1-0) beat Middle Tennessee 40-21. Next: vs. Army, Saturday.

No. 8 Florida (1-0) beat Miami 24-20, Aug. 24. Next: vs. UT-Martin, Saturday.

No. 9 Notre Dame (1-0) beat Louisville 35-17, Monday. Next: vs. New Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 14.

No. 10 Texas (1-0) beat Louisiana Tech 45-14. Next: vs. No. 6 LSU, Saturday.

No. 11 Oregon (0-1) lost to No. 16 Auburn 27-21. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.

No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) beat Texas State 41-7, Thursday. Next: at No. 1 Clemson, Saturday.

No. 13 Washington (1-0) beat Eastern Washington 47-14. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 14 Utah (1-0) beat BYU 30-12, Thursday. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday.

No. 15 Penn State (1-0) beat Idaho 79-7. Next: vs. Buffalo, Saturday.

No. 16 Auburn (1-0) beat No. 11 Oregon 27-21. Next: vs. Tulane, Saturday.

No. 17 UCF (1-0) beat Florida A&M 62-0, Thursday. Next: at FAU, Saturday.

No. 18 Michigan State (1-0) beat Tulsa 28-7, Friday. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday.

No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) beat South Florida 49-0, Friday. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Saturday.

No. 20 Iowa (1-0) beat Miami (Ohio) 38-14. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 21 Iowa State (1-0) beat Northern Iowa 29-26, 3OT. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14.

No. 22 Syracuse (1-0) beat Liberty 24-0. Next: at Maryland, Saturday.

No. 23 Washington State (1-0) beat New Mexico State, 58-7. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Saturday.

No. 24 Nebraska (1-0) beat South Alabama 35-21. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 25 Stanford (1-0) beat Northwestern 17-7. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.