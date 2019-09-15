Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Fared

September 15, 2019 2:09 am
 
No. 1 Clemson (3-0) beat Syracuse 41-6. Next: vs. Charlotte, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) beat South Carolina 47-23. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) beat Arkansas State 55-0. Next: vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 4 LSU (3-0) beat Northwestern State 65-14. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) beat UCLA 48-14. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 28.

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) beat Indiana 51-10. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Saturday.

No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) beat New Mexico 66-14. Next: at No. 3 Georgia, Saturday.

No. 8 Auburn (3-0) beat Kent State 55-16. Next: at No. 16 Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 9 Florida (3-0) beat Kentucky 29-21. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 10 Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 11 Utah (3-0) beat Idaho State 31-0. Next: at No. 24 Southern Cal, Friday.

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) beat Pittsburgh 17-10. Next: at No. 21 Maryland, Friday, Sept. 27.

No. 14 Wisconsin (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 15 Oregon (2-1) beat Montana 35-3. Next: at Stanford, Saturday.

No. 16 Texas A&M (2-1) beat Lamar 62-3. Next: vs. No. 8 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 17 UCF (3-0) beat Stanford 45-27. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 18 Michigan State (2-1) lost to Arizona State 10-7. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa (3-0) beat Iowa State 18-17. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28.

No. 20 Washington State (3-0) beat Houston 31-24, Friday. Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday.

No. 21 Maryland (2-1) lost to Temple 20-17. Next: vs. No. 13 Penn State, Friday, Sept. 27.

No. 22 Boise State (3-0) beat Portland State 45-10. Next: vs. Air Force, Friday.

No. 23 Washington (2-1) beat Hawaii 52 20. Next: at BYU, Saturday.

No. 24 Southern Cal (2-1) lost to BYU 30-27. Next: vs. No. 11 Utah, Friday.

No. 25 Virginia (3-0) beat Florida State 31-24. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday.

