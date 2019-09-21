Listen Live Sports

The Citadel holds off Charleston Southern for 22-13 win

September 21, 2019 9:34 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Remus Bulmer fought his way into the end zone twice and Brian Murdaugh passed to Raleigh Webb for another score to give The Citadel enough cushion to hold off Charleston Southern 22-13 on Saturday to post its second win of the season.

The Citadel’s other victory was a 27-24 overtime win over Georgia Tech last week. The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech for the first time in 11 tries and posted the first victory against an ACC team in 23 attempts.

Charleston Southern (0-4) drove to the Bulldogs’ 1 in the closing minutes but could not punch it in after having a first down at the 1.

After Bulmer’s touchdown run for the first score in the second quarter, Alex Usry booted a 35-yard field goal and added a 48-yarder early in the third to close to 7-6. The Bulldogs answered when Murdaugh nailed Webb on a 54-yard scoring toss with 6:03 left in the third. Bulmer bulled in from the 1 to go up 20-6 late in that quarter.

The Bulldogs (2-2) added a safety for the final score when the Buccaneers fumbled in their own end zone after Matt Campbell boomed a 62-yard punt that was downed at Charleston Southern’s 1.

