The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Michigan State official out after federal probe

September 5, 2019 1:09 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the consequences of a federal investigation into how Michigan State University handled sexual assault and harassment complaints (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Michigan State University says its chief academic officer has resigned after the school was fined $4.5 million in a federal investigation into how it handled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a statement Thursday that MSU “must have a culture of accountability.” He says Provost June Youatt has stepped down.

Stanley says Youatt and former President Lou Anna Simon failed to appropriately respond to allegations against William Strampel, a medical school dean. Strampel was recently sentenced to a year in jail.

Strampel was accused of sexually harassing students and failing to monitor Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor who molested women and girls.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says MSU created a “sexually hostile environment” by inadequately responding to students’ complaints against Nassar and Strampel.

___

11:35 a.m.

The Education Department is fining Michigan State University $4.5 million for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against Dr. Larry Nassar.

That announcement comes from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS’), who says the university’s failure to act created a “sexually hostile environment.”

DeVos says the school also has agreed to take corrective action to protect its students.

Nassar is a former sports doctor at Michigan State who also worked at USA Gymnastics. He’s serving effective life sentences for possessing child pornography and molesting young athletes.

DeVos says the university did not adequately respond to complaints against Nassar and his supervisor, William Strampel. She says any school that fails to uphold its responsibility to students will be held accountable.

Michigan State did not have an immediate comment.

