The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (54)
|1-0
|1542
|1
|2. Alabama (8)
|1-0
|1493
|2
|3. Georgia
|1-0
|1407
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1337
|4
|5. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1270
|5
|6. LSU
|1-0
|1233
|6
|7. Michigan
|1-0
|1126
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1037
|9
|9. Texas
|1-0
|1032
|10
|10. Auburn
|1-0
|958
|16
|11. Florida
|1-0
|940
|8
|12. Texas A&M
|1-0
|862
|12
|13. Utah
|1-0
|826
|14
|14. Washington
|1-0
|768
|13
|15. Penn St.
|1-0
|688
|15
|16. Oregon
|0-1
|568
|11
|17. Wisconsin
|1-0
|519
|19
|18. UCF
|1-0
|445
|17
|19. Michigan St.
|1-0
|409
|18
|20. Iowa
|1-0
|351
|20
|21. Syracuse
|1-0
|246
|22
|22. Washington St.
|1-0
|244
|23
|23. Stanford
|1-0
|198
|25
|24. Boise St.
|1-0
|179
|–
|25. Nebraska
|1-0
|86
|24
|25. Iowa St.
|1-0
|86
|21
Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.
