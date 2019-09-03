The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1 2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2 3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3 4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4 5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5 6. LSU 1-0 1233 6 7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9 9. Texas 1-0 1032 10 10. Auburn 1-0 958 16 11. Florida 1-0 940 8 12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12 13. Utah 1-0 826 14 14. Washington 1-0 768 13 15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15 16. Oregon 0-1 568 11 17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19 18. UCF 1-0 445 17 19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18 20. Iowa 1-0 351 20 21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22 22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23 23. Stanford 1-0 198 25 24. Boise St. 1-0 179 – 25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24 25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.