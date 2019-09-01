Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thompson, Aztecs defense lead San Diego St. past Weber St.

September 1, 2019 2:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tariq Thompson had an interception and a pass breakup in the closing minutes to help San Diego State beat Weber State 6-0 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Redshirt freshman Matt Araiza made a 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter and a 29-yarder early in the fourth. It was SDSU’s first shutout since beating Hawaii 55-0 on Nov. 5, 2016.

The Aztecs defense allowed 154 total yards, including 35 rushing, and just five first downs. Weber State, which came in ranked No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll, went three-and-out six times, crossed midfield only once and punted 10 times. Jake Constantine completed 21 of 31 passes for 119 yards.

Jordan Byrd, who finished with five carries for 50 yards, had back-to-back runs of 13 and 15 yards before Araiza’s first field goal. Ryan Agnew ran for 14 yards on third-and-9, hit Daniel Bellinger for a 12-yard gain on third-and-8 and then scrambled for a first on third-and-6 to set up the second.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson had 12 tackles, including 1 ½ for losses, for San Diego State.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury