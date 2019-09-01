Listen Live Sports

Thomson leads Sacramento State over Southern Oregon 77-19

September 1, 2019 12:46 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Thomson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, coach Troy Taylor won in his debut and Sacramento State routed Southern Oregon 77-19 in a season opener on Saturday night.

Thomson was 14-of-20 passing for 303 yards, and ran for 90 yards that included a 24-yard touchdown. Thomson threw three touchdown passes to Pierre Williams, who finished with five catches for 140 yards.

The Hornets rushed for 345 yards on 44 carries with six touchdowns. Marcus Fulcher and Elijah Dotson each ran for two scores.

Wyatt Hutchinson was 24 of 43 for 303 yards passing with two touchdown passes but threw four interceptions for Southern Oregon, which led to three Hornet touchdowns.

Taylor was hired as the 11th head coach at Sacramento State on Dec. 17, 2018. He was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah for 2017-18.

