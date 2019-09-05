Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s College Football Schedule

September 5, 2019 9:30 pm
 
EAST

Lock Haven 57, Lincoln (Pa.) 13

Westminster (Pa.) 66, Capital 7

SOUTH

Indianapolis 24, Ashland 9

Wingate 42, Johnson C. Smith 0

MIDWEST

Slippery Rock 62, Wayne St. (Mich.) 37

