Thursday’s College Football Schedule

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Lock Haven 57, Lincoln (Pa.) 13
Westminster (Pa.) 66, Capital 7
Indianapolis 24, Ashland 9
Wingate 42, Johnson C. Smith 0
Slippery Rock 62, Wayne St. (Mich.) 37
Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.