Thursday’s College Football Schedule

September 5, 2019 10:32 pm
 
EAST

Charleston, W.Va. 42, Fairmont St. 39

Gannon 14, S. Connecticut 7

Glenville St. 33, Alderson-Broaddus 21

Lock Haven 57, Lincoln (Pa.) 13

Mercyhurst 21, Lake Erie 16

Millersville 21, Pace 20

Trine 38, Manchester 21

Westminster (Pa.) 66, Capital 7

W. Virginia St. 20, Frostburg St. 17

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 20, West Florida 13

Delta St. 24, Tusculum 10

Indianapolis 24, Ashland 9

Johns Hopkins 17, Randolph-Macon 12

North Greenville 17, Newberry 7

S. Arkansas 34, Southern Nazarene 14

Wingate 42, Johnson C. Smith 0

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 33, Northern St. 7

Buena Vista 51, Hamline 7

Concordia-St. Paul 41, Sioux Falls 17

Ferris St. 24, Findlay 23

Nebraska-Kearney 39, Missouri Southern 27

St. Cloud 35, Mary (N.D.) 12

Slippery Rock 62, Wayne St. (Mich.) 37

Washburn 49, Lincoln (Mo.) 27

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 45, W. Oregon 20

NW Oklahoma 21, East Central 13

