Thursday’s College Football Scores

September 12, 2019 10:49 pm
 
EAST

Fairmont St. 53, Wheeling 10

SOUTH

Notre Dame (Ohio) 43, West Liberty 24

MIDWEST

Missouri Southern 38, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Urbana 28, Charleston, W.Va. 20

