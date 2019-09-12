Thursday’s College Football Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Fairmont St. 53, Wheeling 10
Notre Dame (Ohio) 43, West Liberty 24
Missouri Southern 38, Lincoln (Mo.) 14
Urbana 28, Charleston, W.Va. 20
Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.