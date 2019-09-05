Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Tom Eshelman outright to Norfolk (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 3B Maikel Franco from Lehigh Valley (IL).

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed LHP Mitch Lambson.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Basaraba on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with D Anton Tinnerholm on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

SAINT ROSE — Named Catle Yanchak coordinator of athletic digital and video production.

TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women’s administrator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.