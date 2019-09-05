Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Tom Eshelman outright to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 3B Maikel Franco from Lehigh Valley (IL).
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed LHP Mitch Lambson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Basaraba on a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with D Anton Tinnerholm on a multi-year contract.
SAINT ROSE — Named Catle Yanchak coordinator of athletic digital and video production.
TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women’s administrator.
