Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Tom Eshelman and INF Jace Peterson outright to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF/INF Myles Straw from Round Rock (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of 2B Keon Wong from Durham (IL). Transferred LHP Jose Alvarado to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS – Recalled LHP Yohander Mendez from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHPs Justin Shafer and Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Adam Duvall and C Alex Jackson from Gwinnett (IL) and placed Jackson on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Darren O’Day from the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2). Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 3B Maikel Franco from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Reyes Moronta to the 60-day IL.
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed LHP Mitch Lambson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Basaraba on a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Seth Swenson on a one-year contract.
USADA — Announced American triathlete Lauren Goss accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with D Anton Tinnerholm on a multi-year contract.
HOBART — Named Cait Finn defensive assistant coach.
MILWAUKEE — Junior men’s basketball G/F Vin Baker Jr. is transferring from Boston College.
SAINT ROSE — Named Catle Yanchak coordinator of athletic digital and video production.
TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women’s administrator.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.