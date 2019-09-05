Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

September 5, 2019 10:27 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Tom Eshelman and INF Jace Peterson outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF/INF Myles Straw from Round Rock (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of 2B Keon Wong from Durham (IL). Transferred LHP Jose Alvarado to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS – Recalled LHP Yohander Mendez from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHPs Justin Shafer and Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Adam Duvall and C Alex Jackson from Gwinnett (IL) and placed Jackson on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Darren O’Day from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2). Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 3B Maikel Franco from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Reyes Moronta to the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed LHP Mitch Lambson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Basaraba on a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Seth Swenson on a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American triathlete Lauren Goss accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with D Anton Tinnerholm on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Cait Finn defensive assistant coach.

MILWAUKEE — Junior men’s basketball G/F Vin Baker Jr. is transferring from Boston College.

SAINT ROSE — Named Catle Yanchak coordinator of athletic digital and video production.

TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women’s administrator.

