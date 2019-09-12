Listen Live Sports

...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

September 12, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed LHP Randy Rosario off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez and placed him on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the 60-day IL. Released LHP Clayton Richard.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jaime Schultz for assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded C John Nester to High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Beachy and RHP Seth Simmons to the active list. Placed RHP Pedro Beato and RHP Scott Richmond on the reserve-left team list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Colby Gossett to the practice squad. Released CB Donnie Lewis Jr. from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad. Released RB David Williams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Tank Carradine. Placed DE Jonathan Ledbetter on IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadows from the practice squad. Placed WR Josh Doctson on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Placed QB Logan Woodside on the practice squad IL.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Donald Parham Jr. to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Josh Morrissey to an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named Jim Leavitt senior defensive football analyst.

FORDHAM — Named Christopher Duffy and Lisa Izzi assistant athletic trainers.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Nicholas Gravina men’s assistant wrestling coach.

NYU — Named Alison Meagher assistant softball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Matt Murphy assistant baseball coach.

