Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Placed N.Y. Yankees RHP Domingo Germán on administrative leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Michael King from Trenton (EL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Craig Kimbrel off of the 10-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OFs Abel Arocho and Michael Blatchford and RHP Andrew Cartier.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Jabari Henry.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded C Rey Pastrana to Gary SouthShore to complete an earlier trade.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 2B Mikey Reynolds.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded WR Trevor Davis to Oakland for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Signed TE Evan Baylis from the practice squad and WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Joey Ivie to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released TE Matt Sokol. Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DB Juston Burris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Craig James to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Jazz Ferguson and QB Cardale Jones from the practice squad. Signed DB Adrian Colbert and OT Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Placed QB Trevor Harris on the 1-game IL.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Jake Reynolds president.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned Fs Steve Bernier, Ryan Bourque, Erik Brown, Colin McDonald and Travis St. Denis; D Ryan MacKinnon, Justin Murray, David Quenneville and Parker Wotherspoon; and Gs Evan Buitenhuis, Jakub Skarek and Linus Soderstrom to Bridgeport (AHL). Returned F Felix Bibeau to Québec (QMJHL), D Samuel Bolduc to Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL), Fs Cole Coskey to Saginaw and Blade Jenkins to Saginaw (OHL), F Brett Neumann to Oshawa (OHL) and F Reece Newkirk to Portland (WHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Agreed to terms with D Thomas Chabot on an eight-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nicholas Robertson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Matt Schmalz to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Minnesota D Brent Kallman 10 games and fined him 20% of his salary for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Policy.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed M Bryang Kayo.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Named Marc Slade, Matt Spencer and Rick Thompson assistant men’s basketball coaches.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Mitch Hallum assistant men’s tennis coach.

