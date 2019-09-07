Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Titans add guard Stinnie to active roster, waive WR Raymond

September 7, 2019 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added guard Aaron Stinnie to their active roster from the practice squad.

The Titans made room for Stinnie on the roster by waiving wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Stinnie, who is 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted college free agent from James Madison last year. He played in one game for the Titans.

He was waived following training camp this year and added to the practice squad.

Advertisement

Stinnie ended his college career at James Madison by making 42 consecutive starts.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The Titans open the season Sunday at Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US