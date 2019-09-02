Listen Live Sports

Titans claim DB Chris Milton off waivers, put Kalu on IR

September 2, 2019 6:30 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have claimed defensive back Chris Milton off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and placed defensive back Josh Kalu on injured reserve.

The Titans announced the moves Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Milton has played 35 games over three seasons with the Colts after being an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2016. Milton has 13 tackles, two passes defended and 15 special teams tackles in his career.

Milton started three years at Georgia Tech where he also blocked seven kicks on special teams.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

