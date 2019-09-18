Titans-Jaguars Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE (1-1) at JACKSONVILLE (0-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Pick ’em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tennessee 1-1, Jacksonville 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 29-20

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Jaguars 30-9, Dec. 6, 2018

LAST WEEK — Titans lost to Colts 19-17; Jaguars lost to Texans 13-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 18, Jaguars No. 27

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (27)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (26), PASS (2)

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (16)

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans have won four straight and six of seven in series. Tennessee needs one more to match longest win streak in series history. … Past two prime-time matchups have been lopsided affairs, with Titans hammering Jaguars in October 2016 and in December 2018. … In previous game against Jacksonville, RB Derrick Henry became second in NFL history (Tony Dorsett, 1983) to record 99-yard run. Henry finished with 238 yards rushing and four scores. … Henry has 636 total yards and seven TDs in six games against Jacksonville. … Henry has NFL-leading 11 TDs over past seven games. … QB Marcus Mariota looking for 3rd straight game with 90-plus passer rating. He has never accomplished that feat in NFL career. … DT Jurrell Casey has at least one sack in three consecutive games against Jags. … CB Chris Milton is only player on Tennessee’s roster with losing record (2-3) against Jacksonville, and that’s because he spent past four years with Indianapolis. … Jaguars have won four straight Thursday night games at home, including past two against Titans. … Jaguars rookie QB Gardner Minshew makes second start in place of Nick Foles (broken collarbone). Minshew has completed 77% of his passes for 488 yards, with three TDs and an INT, in two games. … Two-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey expected to play despite requesting trade following sideline spat with coach Doug Marrone in Week 2. Ramsey played best game of four-year career last week, helping hold Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins to five catches for 40 yards. Hopkins had three receptions for 17 yards against Ramsey in man-to-man coverage. Ramsey’s argument with Marrone overshadowed on-field performance, which also included dropped interception. … Jaguars expect to have DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) back after he missed first game of NFL career. …. Second-year WR DJ Chark has been bright spot with 11 receptions for 201 yards and two TDs. He needs four receptions to surpass rookie total. … LB Quincy Williams has 13 tackles, tied for third most among NFL rookies. … Fantasy tip: Henry a must start for Titans; Same goes for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette and Chark. Potential sleeper: Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook, who has just six receptions on 11 targets.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

