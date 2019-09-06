Listen Live Sports

Titans, long snapper Brinkley agree to terms on extension

September 6, 2019 5:27 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley has agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension.

The Titans announced the deal Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Brinkley has handled the Titans’ long-snapping duties for every punt, field goal and extra-point attempt over the last seven seasons.

The Titans signed Brinkley as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2012. Brinkley had spent four seasons as Missouri’s long snapper after joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

The Titans open the season Sunday at Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

