NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|121
|460
|155
|102
|.337
|B.Reynolds Pit
|114
|409
|137
|74
|.335
|Yelich Mil
|122
|464
|152
|95
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|112
|424
|137
|68
|.323
|K.Marte Ari
|129
|515
|165
|89
|.320
|Blackmon Col
|118
|502
|159
|98
|.317
|Newman Pit
|107
|402
|126
|47
|.313
|Arenado Col
|135
|515
|160
|91
|.311
|Bellinger LAD
|134
|481
|149
|105
|.310
|Freeman Atl
|137
|529
|159
|107
|.301
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 33.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 97; Soto, Washington, 95; 2 tied at 92.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.
