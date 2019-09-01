Listen Live Sports

September 1, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 121 460 155 102 .337
B.Reynolds Pit 114 409 137 74 .335
Yelich Mil 122 464 152 95 .328
McNeil NYM 112 424 137 68 .323
K.Marte Ari 129 515 165 89 .320
Blackmon Col 118 502 159 98 .317
Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313
Arenado Col 135 515 160 91 .311
Bellinger LAD 134 481 149 105 .310
Freeman Atl 137 529 159 107 .301

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 33.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 97; Soto, Washington, 95; 2 tied at 92.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.

