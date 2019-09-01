NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 121 460 155 102 .337 B.Reynolds Pit 114 409 137 74 .335 Yelich Mil 122 464 152 95 .328 McNeil NYM 112 424 137 68 .323 K.Marte Ari 129 515 165 89 .320 Blackmon Col 118 502 159 98 .317 Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313 Arenado Col 135 515 160 91 .311 Bellinger LAD 134 481 149 105 .310 Freeman Atl 137 529 159 107 .301

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 33.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 97; Soto, Washington, 95; 2 tied at 92.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.

