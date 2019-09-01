Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 1, 2019 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 124 511 171 96 .335
Brantley Hou 128 501 165 82 .329
Alberto Bal 117 431 139 51 .323
Devers Bos 133 548 176 113 .321
Martinez Bos 125 498 158 89 .317
Bogaerts Bos 132 526 164 102 .312
Gurriel Hou 127 501 155 78 .309
Cruz Min 99 375 116 65 .309
Polanco Min 130 543 164 91 .302
Altuve Hou 102 414 125 77 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations