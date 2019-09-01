AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 124 511 171 96 .335 Brantley Hou 128 501 165 82 .329 Alberto Bal 117 431 139 51 .323 Devers Bos 133 548 176 113 .321 Martinez Bos 125 498 158 89 .317 Bogaerts Bos 132 526 164 102 .312 Gurriel Hou 127 501 155 78 .309 Cruz Min 99 375 116 65 .309 Polanco Min 130 543 164 91 .302 Altuve Hou 102 414 125 77 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

