AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|125
|515
|171
|96
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|129
|505
|165
|82
|.327
|Alberto Bal
|118
|436
|141
|52
|.323
|Devers Bos
|133
|548
|176
|113
|.321
|Martinez Bos
|125
|498
|158
|89
|.317
|Bogaerts Bos
|132
|526
|164
|102
|.312
|Cruz Min
|100
|380
|118
|65
|.311
|Gurriel Hou
|128
|505
|155
|78
|.307
|Polanco Min
|131
|548
|167
|91
|.305
|Altuve Hou
|103
|419
|126
|77
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 95; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.