Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 2, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 125 515 171 96 .332
Brantley Hou 129 505 165 82 .327
Alberto Bal 118 436 141 52 .323
Devers Bos 133 548 176 113 .321
Martinez Bos 125 498 158 89 .317
Bogaerts Bos 132 526 164 102 .312
Cruz Min 100 380 118 65 .311
Gurriel Hou 128 505 155 78 .307
Polanco Min 131 548 167 91 .305
Altuve Hou 103 419 126 77 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 95; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations