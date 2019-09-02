AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 125 515 171 96 .332 Brantley Hou 129 505 165 82 .327 Alberto Bal 118 436 141 52 .323 Devers Bos 133 548 176 113 .321 Martinez Bos 125 498 158 89 .317 Bogaerts Bos 132 526 164 102 .312 Cruz Min 100 380 118 65 .311 Gurriel Hou 128 505 155 78 .307 Polanco Min 131 548 167 91 .305 Altuve Hou 103 419 126 77 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 95; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

