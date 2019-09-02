Listen Live Sports

September 2, 2019 5:13 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 122 463 156 103 .337
B.Reynolds Pit 114 409 137 74 .335
Yelich Mil 123 469 153 96 .326
McNeil NYM 113 428 138 69 .322
K.Marte Ari 130 520 167 90 .321
Blackmon Col 118 502 159 98 .317
Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313
Arenado Col 135 515 160 91 .311
Bellinger LAD 134 481 149 105 .310
W.Ramos NYM 121 409 122 46 .298

Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 33.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 99; Soto, Washington, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.

