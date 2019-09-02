NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|122
|463
|156
|103
|.337
|B.Reynolds Pit
|114
|409
|137
|74
|.335
|Yelich Mil
|123
|469
|153
|96
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|113
|428
|138
|69
|.322
|K.Marte Ari
|130
|520
|167
|90
|.321
|Blackmon Col
|118
|502
|159
|98
|.317
|Newman Pit
|107
|402
|126
|47
|.313
|Arenado Col
|135
|515
|160
|91
|.311
|Bellinger LAD
|134
|481
|149
|105
|.310
|W.Ramos NYM
|121
|409
|122
|46
|.298
Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 33.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 99; Soto, Washington, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.
