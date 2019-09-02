NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 122 463 156 103 .337 B.Reynolds Pit 114 409 137 74 .335 Yelich Mil 123 469 153 96 .326 McNeil NYM 113 428 138 69 .322 K.Marte Ari 130 520 167 90 .321 Blackmon Col 118 502 159 98 .317 Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313 Arenado Col 135 515 160 91 .311 Bellinger LAD 134 481 149 105 .310 W.Ramos NYM 121 409 122 46 .298

Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 33.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 99; Soto, Washington, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.

