Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 3, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 123 468 158 105 .338
B.Reynolds Pit 115 414 137 74 .331
Yelich Mil 124 472 154 96 .326
K.Marte Ari 131 524 170 91 .324
McNeil NYM 114 433 140 71 .323
Blackmon Col 120 510 163 100 .320
Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313
Arenado Col 137 522 163 93 .312
Bellinger LAD 136 486 150 107 .309
Freeman Atl 139 536 161 108 .300

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; P.Alonso, New York, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 3 tied at 33.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 112; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 103; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia