NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|123
|468
|158
|105
|.338
|B.Reynolds Pit
|115
|414
|137
|74
|.331
|Yelich Mil
|124
|472
|154
|96
|.326
|K.Marte Ari
|131
|524
|170
|91
|.324
|McNeil NYM
|114
|433
|140
|71
|.323
|Blackmon Col
|120
|510
|163
|100
|.320
|Newman Pit
|107
|402
|126
|47
|.313
|Arenado Col
|137
|522
|163
|93
|.312
|Bellinger LAD
|136
|486
|150
|107
|.309
|Freeman Atl
|139
|536
|161
|108
|.300
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; P.Alonso, New York, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 3 tied at 33.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 112; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 103; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7.
