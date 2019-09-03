NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 123 468 158 105 .338 B.Reynolds Pit 115 414 137 74 .331 Yelich Mil 124 472 154 96 .326 K.Marte Ari 131 524 170 91 .324 McNeil NYM 114 433 140 71 .323 Blackmon Col 120 510 163 100 .320 Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313 Arenado Col 137 522 163 93 .312 Bellinger LAD 136 486 150 107 .309 Freeman Atl 139 536 161 108 .300

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; P.Alonso, New York, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 3 tied at 33.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 112; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 103; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7.

