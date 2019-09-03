AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 126 520 172 97 .331 Ti.Anderson ChW 103 412 135 62 .328 Brantley Hou 130 509 165 82 .324 Alberto Bal 119 440 142 53 .323 Devers Bos 134 553 177 114 .320 Martinez Bos 126 502 158 89 .315 Bogaerts Bos 133 529 164 102 .310 Cruz Min 101 384 119 66 .310 Gurriel Hou 129 509 155 78 .305 Polanco Min 132 553 168 92 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 102; Soler, Kansas City, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.