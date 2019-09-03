AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|126
|520
|172
|97
|.331
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|103
|412
|135
|62
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|130
|509
|165
|82
|.324
|Alberto Bal
|119
|440
|142
|53
|.323
|Devers Bos
|134
|553
|177
|114
|.320
|Martinez Bos
|126
|502
|158
|89
|.315
|Bogaerts Bos
|133
|529
|164
|102
|.310
|Cruz Min
|101
|384
|119
|66
|.310
|Gurriel Hou
|129
|509
|155
|78
|.305
|Polanco Min
|132
|553
|168
|92
|.304
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 102; Soler, Kansas City, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 92.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.