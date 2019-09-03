Listen Live Sports

September 3, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 126 520 172 97 .331
Ti.Anderson ChW 103 412 135 62 .328
Brantley Hou 130 509 165 82 .324
Alberto Bal 119 440 142 53 .323
Devers Bos 134 553 177 114 .320
Martinez Bos 126 502 158 89 .315
Bogaerts Bos 133 529 164 102 .310
Cruz Min 101 384 119 66 .310
Gurriel Hou 129 509 155 78 .305
Polanco Min 132 553 168 92 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 39; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 102; Soler, Kansas City, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

