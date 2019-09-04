Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

September 4, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 124 473 160 105 .338
B.Reynolds Pit 116 419 139 75 .332
K.Marte Ari 132 528 173 92 .328
Yelich Mil 124 472 154 96 .326
McNeil NYM 115 438 142 71 .324
Blackmon Col 120 510 163 100 .320
Newman Pit 108 403 126 47 .313
Arenado Col 137 522 163 93 .312
Bellinger LAD 136 486 150 107 .309
Freeman Atl 139 536 161 108 .300

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 45; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; 3 tied at 33.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 114; Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 111; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 103; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7.

