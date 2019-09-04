Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 4, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 104 417 138 64 .331
LeMahieu NYY 126 520 172 97 .331
Brantley Hou 130 509 165 82 .324
Alberto Bal 119 440 142 53 .323
Devers Bos 135 557 177 114 .318
Martinez Bos 127 506 158 89 .312
Bogaerts Bos 134 533 165 102 .310
Cruz Min 102 389 120 67 .308
Gurriel Hou 129 509 155 78 .305
Polanco Min 133 557 168 92 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 102; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot