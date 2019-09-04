AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 104 417 138 64 .331 LeMahieu NYY 126 520 172 97 .331 Brantley Hou 130 509 165 82 .324 Alberto Bal 119 440 142 53 .323 Devers Bos 135 557 177 114 .318 Martinez Bos 127 506 158 89 .312 Bogaerts Bos 134 533 165 102 .310 Cruz Min 102 389 120 67 .308 Gurriel Hou 129 509 155 78 .305 Polanco Min 133 557 168 92 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 102; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.