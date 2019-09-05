NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|125
|477
|161
|105
|.338
|B.Reynolds Pit
|117
|424
|141
|77
|.333
|K.Marte Ari
|132
|528
|173
|92
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|115
|438
|142
|71
|.324
|Yelich Mil
|125
|477
|154
|96
|.323
|Blackmon Col
|121
|514
|164
|101
|.319
|Arenado Col
|138
|525
|164
|94
|.312
|Newman Pit
|109
|408
|127
|48
|.311
|Bellinger LAD
|137
|490
|151
|107
|.308
|Freeman Atl
|140
|540
|162
|108
|.300
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 45; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 112; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 104; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; 2 tied at 93.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.