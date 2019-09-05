Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
September 5, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 125 477 161 105 .338
B.Reynolds Pit 117 424 141 77 .333
K.Marte Ari 132 528 173 92 .328
McNeil NYM 115 438 142 71 .324
Yelich Mil 125 477 154 96 .323
Blackmon Col 121 514 164 101 .319
Arenado Col 138 525 164 94 .312
Newman Pit 109 408 127 48 .311
Bellinger LAD 137 490 151 107 .308
Freeman Atl 140 540 162 108 .300

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 45; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 112; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 105; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 104; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; 2 tied at 93.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

