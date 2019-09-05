Listen Live Sports

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 105 422 140 65 .332
LeMahieu NYY 126 520 172 97 .331
Brantley Hou 130 509 165 82 .324
Alberto Bal 120 445 143 53 .321
Devers Bos 136 561 177 114 .316
Martinez Bos 128 510 159 89 .312
Bogaerts Bos 135 536 166 102 .310
Merrifield KC 141 592 181 93 .306
Cruz Min 103 393 120 67 .305
Gurriel Hou 129 509 155 78 .305

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

