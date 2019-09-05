AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 105 422 140 65 .332 LeMahieu NYY 126 520 172 97 .331 Brantley Hou 130 509 165 82 .324 Alberto Bal 120 445 143 53 .321 Devers Bos 136 561 177 114 .316 Martinez Bos 128 510 159 89 .312 Bogaerts Bos 135 536 166 102 .310 Merrifield KC 141 592 181 93 .306 Cruz Min 103 393 120 67 .305 Gurriel Hou 129 509 155 78 .305

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.