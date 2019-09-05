AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|105
|422
|140
|65
|.332
|LeMahieu NYY
|126
|520
|172
|97
|.331
|Brantley Hou
|130
|509
|165
|82
|.324
|Alberto Bal
|120
|445
|143
|53
|.321
|Devers Bos
|136
|561
|177
|114
|.316
|Martinez Bos
|128
|510
|159
|89
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|135
|536
|166
|102
|.310
|Merrifield KC
|141
|592
|181
|93
|.306
|Cruz Min
|103
|393
|120
|67
|.305
|Gurriel Hou
|129
|509
|155
|78
|.305
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.
