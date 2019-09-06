NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|126
|480
|162
|106
|.338
|B.Reynolds Pit
|118
|429
|142
|78
|.331
|K.Marte Ari
|133
|532
|176
|93
|.331
|Yelich Mil
|126
|481
|157
|97
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|116
|441
|143
|72
|.324
|Blackmon Col
|122
|518
|165
|102
|.319
|Newman Pit
|110
|411
|129
|50
|.314
|Arenado Col
|139
|528
|165
|94
|.313
|Bellinger LAD
|138
|494
|152
|107
|.308
|Freeman Atl
|141
|543
|163
|109
|.300
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Donaldson, Atlanta, 35; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
