September 6, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 126 480 162 106 .338
B.Reynolds Pit 118 429 142 78 .331
K.Marte Ari 133 532 176 93 .331
Yelich Mil 126 481 157 97 .326
McNeil NYM 116 441 143 72 .324
Blackmon Col 122 518 165 102 .319
Newman Pit 110 411 129 50 .314
Arenado Col 139 528 165 94 .313
Bellinger LAD 138 494 152 107 .308
Freeman Atl 141 543 163 109 .300

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Donaldson, Atlanta, 35; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Soto, Washington, 98; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

