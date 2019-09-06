AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 106 426 142 67 .333 LeMahieu NYY 127 523 172 97 .329 Brantley Hou 132 519 168 84 .324 Alberto Bal 121 449 144 54 .321 Devers Bos 137 563 178 116 .316 Martinez Bos 129 512 159 89 .311 Bogaerts Bos 136 540 167 102 .309 Merrifield KC 142 596 183 93 .307 Cruz Min 104 397 121 67 .305 Gurriel Hou 131 516 157 78 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Bregman, Houston, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-4; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.