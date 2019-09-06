AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|106
|426
|142
|67
|.333
|LeMahieu NYY
|127
|523
|172
|97
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|132
|519
|168
|84
|.324
|Alberto Bal
|121
|449
|144
|54
|.321
|Devers Bos
|137
|563
|178
|116
|.316
|Martinez Bos
|129
|512
|159
|89
|.311
|Bogaerts Bos
|136
|540
|167
|102
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|142
|596
|183
|93
|.307
|Cruz Min
|104
|397
|121
|67
|.305
|Gurriel Hou
|131
|516
|157
|78
|.304
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Bregman, Houston, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-4; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.
