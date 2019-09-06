Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

September 6, 2019 9:11 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 106 426 142 67 .333
LeMahieu NYY 127 523 172 97 .329
Brantley Hou 132 519 168 84 .324
Alberto Bal 121 449 144 54 .321
Devers Bos 137 563 178 116 .316
Martinez Bos 129 512 159 89 .311
Bogaerts Bos 136 540 167 102 .309
Merrifield KC 142 596 183 93 .307
Cruz Min 104 397 121 67 .305
Gurriel Hou 131 516 157 78 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Bregman, Houston, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-4; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.

