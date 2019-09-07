AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 107 431 144 69 .334 LeMahieu NYY 128 527 173 98 .328 Brantley Hou 133 523 168 84 .321 Alberto Bal 122 453 144 54 .318 Devers Bos 138 567 178 116 .314 Martinez Bos 130 516 160 90 .310 Bogaerts Bos 137 544 168 102 .309 Merrifield KC 143 601 184 94 .306 Cruz Min 104 397 121 67 .305 Gurriel Hou 131 516 157 78 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; 3 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 111; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Bregman, Houston, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.

