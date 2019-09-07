NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 127 483 162 107 .335 K.Marte Ari 134 535 177 94 .331 B.Reynolds Pit 119 433 143 78 .330 Yelich Mil 127 483 159 98 .329 McNeil NYM 117 444 144 72 .324 Blackmon Col 123 521 165 102 .317 Newman Pit 111 415 130 51 .313 Arenado Col 140 531 165 94 .311 Bellinger LAD 139 497 153 107 .308 T.Turner Was 102 436 131 77 .300

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

