NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|127
|483
|162
|107
|.335
|K.Marte Ari
|134
|535
|177
|94
|.331
|B.Reynolds Pit
|119
|433
|143
|78
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|127
|483
|159
|98
|.329
|McNeil NYM
|117
|444
|144
|72
|.324
|Blackmon Col
|123
|521
|165
|102
|.317
|Newman Pit
|111
|415
|130
|51
|.313
|Arenado Col
|140
|531
|165
|94
|.311
|Bellinger LAD
|139
|497
|153
|107
|.308
|T.Turner Was
|102
|436
|131
|77
|.300
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
