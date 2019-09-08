NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|128
|487
|164
|108
|.337
|K.Marte Ari
|135
|539
|178
|95
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|128
|485
|160
|99
|.330
|B.Reynolds Pit
|120
|437
|143
|78
|.327
|McNeil NYM
|118
|449
|146
|73
|.325
|Blackmon Col
|124
|525
|167
|102
|.318
|Newman Pit
|112
|418
|131
|51
|.313
|Arenado Col
|141
|534
|165
|94
|.309
|Bellinger LAD
|140
|500
|153
|108
|.306
|T.Turner Was
|103
|439
|132
|78
|.301
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
