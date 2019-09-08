NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 128 487 164 108 .337 K.Marte Ari 135 539 178 95 .330 Yelich Mil 128 485 160 99 .330 B.Reynolds Pit 120 437 143 78 .327 McNeil NYM 118 449 146 73 .325 Blackmon Col 124 525 167 102 .318 Newman Pit 112 418 131 51 .313 Arenado Col 141 534 165 94 .309 Bellinger LAD 140 500 153 108 .306 T.Turner Was 103 439 132 78 .301

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

