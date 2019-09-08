AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|107
|431
|144
|69
|.334
|LeMahieu NYY
|128
|527
|173
|98
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|133
|523
|168
|84
|.321
|Alberto Bal
|123
|458
|147
|54
|.321
|Devers Bos
|138
|567
|178
|116
|.314
|Martinez Bos
|130
|516
|160
|90
|.310
|Bogaerts Bos
|137
|544
|168
|102
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|144
|605
|185
|94
|.306
|Cruz Min
|104
|397
|121
|67
|.305
|Gurriel Hou
|131
|516
|157
|78
|.304
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 33; 2 tied at 32.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Bregman, Houston, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.
