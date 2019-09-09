AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 107 431 144 69 .334 LeMahieu NYY 130 536 175 100 .326 Brantley Hou 134 526 170 86 .323 Alberto Bal 123 458 147 54 .321 Devers Bos 140 574 180 116 .314 Altuve Hou 109 440 135 84 .307 Martinez Bos 132 523 160 90 .306 Merrifield KC 144 605 185 94 .306 Cruz Min 104 397 121 67 .305 Bogaerts Bos 139 552 168 102 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Torres, New York, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10.

